Browns WR Jakeem Grant carted off field after Achilles injury

BEREA, Ohio — The injury bug has hit the Browns wide receiver room hard this offseason, and it carried over into Tuesday's practice as Jakeem Grant was carted off the field after an apparent ankle injury.

Grant was participating in drills when he went down and trainers rushed over to evaluate him. The trainers could be seen working on his ankle and soon after a cart was called over.

As the wide receiver and return specialist got up, he appeared unable to put any weight on his left leg.

After practice, team confirmed it was an Achiiles injury that Grant suffered.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a team statement. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

The Browns signed Grant this offseason to give their special teams unit a much-needed boost in the return game, but through camp Grant has showcased his abilities on offense as well, making big plays as a receiver in training camp sessions.

Grant said earlier in the week that he was excited to showcase his abilities on offense and head coach Kevin Stefanski had expressed excitement to be able to use Grant's skillset in the regular season.

“I’m comfortable everywhere. I’ve played the slot. I’ve played outside. Honestly, wherever coach wants to match me up and put me against a mismatch, I’m open for it. I played a lot of outside in Miami, and I played some slot in Miami," Grant said. "I lean favor more toward the slot. That’s just where my heart is, but honestly, wherever the coach wants to put me at, I’m comfortable with it. As long as I get that opportunity to play receiver, and I can be able to have that breakout year at receiver and show people that I’m a receiver first, it doesn’t matter to me."

For now, unfortunately, that possibility has been sidelined.

