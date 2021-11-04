Watch
Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. excused from practice for second straight day

The Associated Press.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks off of the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. The star wide receiver was excused from practice on Wednesday, Nov. 3, a day after his father caused a stir before the trade deadline by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 09:32:10-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be excused from practice again on Thursday, a source tells News 5, who added that this will be a day-by-day process until a decision is reached between the Browns and Beckham Jr.'s representation.

It’s the second day in a row Beckham was excused from practice following a social media debacle that played out earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Beckham was listed on the team's pre-practice injury report as out with a "shoulder/non-injury related personal matter."

On Tuesday, Beckham's dad took to Instagram, sharing an 11-minute compilation video of moments his son appeared to be open but wasn't passed to by Baker Mayfield. Beckham's dad was also active in the comments, agreeing with some speculation that Mayfield was intentionally missing Odell Beckham Jr.

Hours after Beckham's dad posted on Instagram and social media was buzzing with opinions, NBA superstar LeBron James weighed in on it, as did Damian Lillard and Dez Bryant, among others.

The rumblings came two days after a Browns loss to the Steelers that saw Beckham get just two targets. His one reception for six yards marked a career-low for the wide receiver.

