Cleveland Browns announce 4 new coaches, including offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

The 2024 season might not be over for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Cleveland Browns are already making moves for next season.

On Monday, the Browns announced that they have hired Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator, as well as Tommy Rees as the tight ends coach, Jacques Cesaire as the defensive line coach and Duce Staley as the running backs coach.

Dorsey is coming back to Cleveland after playing for the Browns from 2006 to 2008.

Dorsey is coming back to Cleveland after playing for the Browns from 2006 to 2008.

"The vibe is just so different than when I was here as a player," Dorsey said.

He has spent 16 years in the NFL as either a player or coach.

Dorsey has spent the last five years with the Buffalo Bills, starting as a quarterbacks coach and moving up to offensive coordinator.

During Dorsey's first season as offensive coordinator for the Bills, Buffalo finished second in the NFL in total offense and points per game.

Dorsey played six seasons in the NFL after setting numerous school records at Miami (Fla.), where he went 38-2 record as a starter and helped the Hurricanes capture the 2001 national championship.

“Ken has worked with and elevated some of the top quarterbacks in this league and will bring a fresh approach to our offense,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. “He knows what it takes to be successful at that position as he was one of the most successful college quarterbacks of all time and that has helped him become a tremendous coach. He has a history with this team and knows what the Browns mean to this city. We are very excited to bring in Ken as offensive coordinator.”

Rees joins the Browns after spending last season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He spent six years as a coach at Notre Dame, starting as a quarterbacks coach before getting promoted to offensive coordinator.

“Tommy has established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college football and I have no doubt that will transition to the NFL,” said Stefanski. “He has an incredible football acumen and I look forward to bringing his insight and unique perspective from top college programs to our offense.”

Cesaire has spent 18 years in the NFL as either a player or coach.

He joins the Browns after spending the last two seasons as the defensive line coach in Houston.

“Jacques brings energy and a proven track record as both a player and coach in this league,” said Stefanski. “He has made his impact felt in every place he has been, and we know he will come in and work to increase an already high standard for our defensive line.”

Staley brings 25 years of experience as an NFL player and coach to the Browns, including multiple Super Bowls.

He spent last season with the Carolina Panthers organization.

“Duce was a tough, hard-nosed running back in this league and brings the mind-set and energy to his coaching style that is needed in the running backs room,” said Stefanski. “He knows how to get the most out of his players and has worked with some of the best running backs in the NFL. We are excited to have him leading our running backs.”