Browns hiring Texans' Jacques Cesaire as new defensive line coach

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are hiring Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire for the same position in Cleveland, a league source confirmed to News 5.

The #Browns are hiring Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire for the same position in Cleveland, source confirms. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 27, 2024

Cesaire, who spent the past two seasons in Houston, will replace Ben Bloom. Bloom, who started his career with the Browns in 2009 and returned first as a senior defensive assistant and later promoted to run game coordinator in 2021, is expected to take another position on the Browns staff.

The hiring of Cesaire comes just a few days after the Browns hired Duce Staley for their vacant running backs coaching position.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the organization will continue working to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Alex Van Pelt, who was fired at the end of the season. The team has identified several candidates for that position, and the interview process is well underway.

RELATED:

Browns begin interviews for vacant coaching positions

Browns to interview Texans' quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for OC position

Browns interview former QB Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator position

