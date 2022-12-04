Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki carted off field during game against Texans

HOUSTON — Another Cleveland Browns player was injured against the Houston Texans, this time as linebacker Sione Taktaki was went down late in the game.

Takitaki was helped off the field by trainers following the Browns fumble recovery during a punt return gone wrong for Houston. After being taken to the sidelines, the linebacker was carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Before his injury, Takitaki notched nine tackles, one solo, against the Texans.

This is the third injury for Cleveland after wide receivers David Bell and Anthony Schwartz were sidelined earlier in the game with a hand injury and head injury, respectively.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.