Browns WR Anthony Schwartz being evaluated for head injury sustained in game against Texans

HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is being evaluated for a head injury sustained in Houston against the Texans.

Last week, Schwartz scored his first touchdown of the season in a wild reverse play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Sunday's game against Houston, Schwartz was an early target of Deshaun Watson, but after catching a pass, fumbled the ball and the Texans recovered.

Schwartz had one reception for 12 yards and the fumble before his injury.

The Browns will evaluate Schwartz and determine if he can be cleared to return or if he'll need to be placed in concussion protocol.

This is the second injury to the Browns' wide receivers room today as David Bell was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury.

The offense had already taken a hit to its arsenal before the game as tight end David Njoku was ruled out of the game earlier this week due to a knee injury.

