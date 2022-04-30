Cleveland Browns select DE Alex Wright from UAB in the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected DE Alex Wright as the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wright was a Conference USA All-Freshman Team pick at UAB in 2019. Last year, he had 7.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks with 46 total tackles, breaking up three passes and forcing two fumbles in the 12 games he played.

Drafting Wright addresses a thin pass-rushing room that seemed like a major area for the Browns to focus on.

The Browns have an offer out to defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but he has not yet made a decision. With Myles Garrett locked down on one end, the other end and the rotation lack bodies. Curtis Weaver remains on the roster, and the Browns recently added Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell and Stephen Weatherly. While they've added Wright, the Browns are still hopeful Clowney returns to the room to join him.

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook said that at 6'5" and 271 pounds, Wright has room to grow into his body and become a stronger threat on the field. His talent level entering the league is that of a developmental player, which is something the Browns plan to take advantage of.

"We consider ourselves developers of players," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Cook added that Wright has the ability to kick inside the defensive line and they'll be working to mold him this offseason and into his rookie year.

And Wright plans to work hard on his development too, excited to get to not only play across from, but learn everything he can from Garrett.

"I'm asking everything...little things, small things...I'm asking everything," Wright said. "He's one of those rare breeds I look up to...getting the chance to play across from him is like a dream come true..I've got goosebumps."

Wright's addition comes shortly after the Browns made their first pick of the night, trading back from the No. 44 overall pick to the No. 68 overall pick and selecting cornerback Martin Emerson out of Mississippi State.

The Browns have one more pick in the third round Friday night—the No. 99 overall pick obtained as a compensatory selection via the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hiring in Minnesota.

On Saturday, the Browns have three picks in the fourth round, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh and final round.

