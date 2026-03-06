Deshaun Watson's contract restructured again

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have once again restructured Deshaun Watson's contract, which comes ahead of him hitting free agency in 2027.

League sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice that this move will cut his cap hit, which was $80,716,514 before the restructure.

His contract has been restructured before. Watson had a five-year, $230 million deal after the Browns traded for him in 2021. That contract was restructured in 2025, 2024 and 2023.

The latest comes after Watson's Achilles injury, which sidelined him for a year and required multiple surgeries, Watson returned to practice in December 2025 near the end of the season.

