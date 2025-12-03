Browns QB Deshaun Watson to return to practice a year after season-ending Achilles injury

CLEVELAND — After an Achilles injury sidelined him for a year, Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been designated to return to practice.

During last season's Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Watson dropped back and took a step back on his right foot. Watson fell to the ground. He was carted off the field and was diagnosed with an Achilles tear, ending his season.

Since his injury, Watson has undergone two surgeries, one on Oct. 25, 2024, and another earlier this year after he re-injured himself off the field while in Miami.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Wednesday that Watson would be making a return to practice.

"We're going to activate Deshaun's practice window. So he'll be out there today, which is outstanding for Deshaun. He's been working so hard, rehabbing. So finally to get out there on the practice field with his teammates, go through individual, I think, is really great for him. So excited for him. His focus, my focus, is obviously getting him back to playing football, practicing football, which he hasn't done in over a year. It's a good next step for him," Stefanski said on Wednesday.

Watson will be ramped up in practice, working first in individual drills and potentially getting work with the scout team as a next step.

After opening his practice window, the Browns will now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If the Browns don't move Watson to the active roster by Dec. 24, the quarterback will revert back to injured reserve, where he'll have to remain for the remainder of the season.

Before practice, Watson received support from teammates happy to have him back on the field following his injuries.

"That's exciting. I didn't know that. So that's going to be exciting to see him out there. I hope I can get the first intersection on him coming back. But no, I'm happy for him and looking forward to seeing him out there," said cornerback Denzel Ward.

Watson was supposed to be the team's franchise quarterback, elevating the Browns to new heights and propelling them back toward the playoffs. Instead, in the more than 1,000 days since joining the team, he has played in just 19 games over three seasons.

In 2022, he was sidelined during his first season in Cleveland with an 11-game suspension stemming from violating the league's personal conduct policy after dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

A season-ending shoulder injury kept him out for 11 games in 2023.

And last season, he had his Achilles injury.

In March, the team restructured Watson's contract, creating $35.8 million in cap space for the upcoming season. Watson was initially given a 5-year $230 million deal after the Browns traded for him in 2021.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they "took a big swing and miss with Deshaun," telling fans to hold them accountable for the disappointment.

"We thought we had the quarterback. We didn't, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole … (The trade) was an entire organization decision, and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable," Jimmy Haslam said in March, according to ESPN.

