Here are this season's captains for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns announced their 2024-2025 season captains on Thursday afternoon.

The Browns said Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Charley Hughlett, Denzel Ward and Deshaun Watson will lead the team this season.

Four out of five of them are returning captains, with this being Ward's first year in this role.

Ward also just returned from concussion protocol after being placed in it on Aug. 12 after sustaining his fifth concussion.

