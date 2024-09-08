Watch Now
Here's how to watch the Cleveland Browns home opener against the Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in their home opener at the newly named Huntington Bank Field.

Kick-off is at 4:25 p.m., and the game will air on Fox.

At 10:30 a.m., you can join us on News 5 for the Browns pregame show, and after the game, you can come back for our post-game show.

On Friday, the Browns made some of their injury designations ahead of Sunday's game.

Browns rule out LT Jedrick Wills Jr. for Week 1 game against Cowboys

