How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95), right, celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) with cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard )
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon for their Week 2 game.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. and will be airing on CBS. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Browns activated rookie RB Quinshon Judkins after signing him earlier this month. The team waived WR Gage Larvadain to make room on the 53-man roster for Judkins.

