How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to take on the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon for their Week 15 game.

Before the game, tune in to News 5 for the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Soldier Field. You can catch the game on Fox or listen live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

This week, DT Maurice Hurst II was brought back to the team after becoming a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

Additionally, eight players were ruled out of Sunday's game, while four others remain questionable.