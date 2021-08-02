'It's an honor': Browns running back Nick Chubb signs 3-year extension through 2024 season

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb, two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best running backs in the team's history, has secured his place in the Cleveland Browns organization with a three-year extension that runs through the 2024 season.

His impact on the field and inside the locker room has been appreciated and felt since he was drafted.

“From the day Nick Chubb first entered our facilities, it was clear to see that he would become a pillar of our organization,” said Andrew Berry, Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager. “Although Nick may be a man of few words whose strong-and-silent demeanor can be easy to overlook from the outside, his actions over the past three years have reverberated within the walls of our building. Nick’s on-field contributions stand for themselves. He is a dynamic runner who is on pace to be one of the most accomplished players to ever don an orange helmet at the position. But it’s his work ethic, intelligence, toughness and selflessness that makes us proud that he represents our city. Quite plainly, Nick embodies the soul of our team and we are thrilled that he will be a Cleveland Brown for years to come.”

Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2018, Chubb has averaged more yards per carry (5.23) than any other running back (min. 300 carries).

Chubb has been the team’s nominee twice for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and was voted on by the teammates as the Browns’ Ed Block Courage Award winner in 2020.

“(There are) very few people I have met like Nick Chubb," said Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam.

Despite missing four games, Chubb led the Browns in 2020 with 1,067 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He became the first Browns player since Jim Brown to post two 1,000-yard seasons in his first three NFL seasons. With 28 career touchdowns, Chubb already ranks seventh in Browns' history. He ranks sixth for rushing yards with 3,557.

“It means a lot to me to be able to stay in Cleveland and be a Brown,” Chubb said. “It’s an honor to put on the orange helmet and represent the city of Cleveland and these great fans. I’m happy that I will be able to be here for many more years. The Browns put their faith in me during the draft and I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me and who has supported me. There is still a lot of work to do to continue to get better and become a better team.”

