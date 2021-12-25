Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum all active for Christmas Day game against Packers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns got a little holiday cheer Saturday with defensive end Myles Garrett being cleared to play and their starting quarterback getting back in the mix with Baker Mayfield coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday to play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Garrett entered Saturday's game as questionable to play with a groin injury he sustained in the Monday evening game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett had a "50/50" chance to play, but Garrett made it clear throughout the week that he was going to play no matter what.

"I don't have a choice but to be great. You have to step it up. There's no way around it and no excuses to be made. We have three games. We have one coming up very soon and I have to put my very best foot forward and give us a chance to win," Garrett said on Thursday. "I'm about to give it my all. We have to win out to make the playoffs, and I'm going to play every second of the game that I can.”

Mayfield spent 10 days on the COVID-19 list and traveled separately to Green Bay Saturday morning to make the game. Quarterback Case Keenum tested out of quarantine a day early and made the trip as well, now active as Mayfield's backup for the game.

Here are the Browns inactive players:

QB Nick Mullens

QB Kyle Lauletta

S John Johnson III

LB Willie Harvey Jr.

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

Johnson was ruled out with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson was listed as questionable Thursday but was active on game day.

Running back D'Ernest Johnson will serve as the Game Captain Sunday.

For the Packers, left tackle David Bakhtiari was ruled out Thursday with a knee injury, as was linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring), wide receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee).

Dominique Dafney was listed as questionable with an ankle injury Thursday but was active on game day.

Here are the Packers inactives:

T ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿

G/T ﻿Billy Turner﻿

DL ﻿Kingsley Keke

Additionally, the Packers placed cornerback ﻿Kevin King﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday's game and elevated safety Innis Gaines from their practice squad to their active roster.

