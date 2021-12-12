Ravens QB Lamar Jackson carted off field of Browns game, ruled out

CLEVELAND — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted to the locker room in the first half of the Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon.

On the Ravens' first play of the second quarter, Jackson got the ball off but was rolled up on during the play.

After spending some time down on the field, trainers came out and assisted Jackson off the field.

A short time later, a cart was brought in and Jackson was helped onto the cart. He appeared unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped onto the cart.

The Ravens announced Jackson was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Just before the second half, Jackson was ruled out for the remainder.

