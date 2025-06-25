Ronayne says Browns offered Cleveland money for the lakefront - with strings attached

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne says the owners of the Browns offered the city of Cleveland money to help develop the Downtown lakefront – but made that offer contingent on getting the county’s help paying for a new stadium in Brook Park.

Ronayne made the remarks during a news conference about the state budget bill on Wednesday afternoon. He was responding to a question from News 5 about critics who say he should soften his opposition to the Brook Park project and sit down with Haslam Sports Group and Cleveland officials to negotiate a better exit deal.

“As it relates to the lakefront,” he said, “I say this to Haslam Sports Group. If you’re going to give a gift, give a gift. And give it without any strings attached. If you’re going to give $100 million as your legacy … if you’re going to give $200 million, give the gift."

“But don’t put the string attached that you’ve already articulated to the mayor of the city of Cleveland – that in order to get that gift, the county is going to have to bond it out for Haslam Sports Group. That is a gift with strings that we are just not going to participate in.”

News 5 reached out to the Browns about Ronayne’s remarks. A spokesman for the team declined to comment on anything Ronayne said during the Wednesday news conference.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s communications team did not immediately respond to an inquiry about discussions with the Browns regarding the lakefront and a potential exit package.

The Browns have asked Cuyahoga County to borrow $600 million for the Brook Park stadium by issuing bonds— debt the county would repay, with interest. A proposal from the Browns called for the county to make debt payments using tax revenues from the broader 176-acre Brook Park stadium district, along with money from a new countywide tax on rental cars and a bed-tax hike at hotels.

Ronayne rejected that request, saying the risk to taxpayers and the county’s credit rating is far too high.

In May, a Haslam Sports Group executive sent Ronayne a letter saying the Browns are prepared to build the Brook Park stadium without county support, though they still want his buy-in. Ronayne responded by telling the team to go it alone.

He reiterated that position Wednesday, urging Cuyahoga County Council to hold the line. Some council members have recently expressed support for the project.

“We’ve heard from a couple of council members the interest in participating,” Ronayne said. “Why would you participate in a project where the applicant has said ‘we don’t need your money?’ It’s a curious thing.”

Dave Jenkins, Haslam Sports Group's chief operating officer, has said the Browns will fill the funding gap for the $2.4 billion stadium by tapping tax revenues from Brook Park and putting up more private money. The exact details of that financing plan aren’t clear yet, though.

Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have committed to putting $1.2 billion of private money into the stadium and covering any cost overruns during construction. They hope to break ground in Brook Park early next year.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has been fighting to keep the Browns at Huntington Bank Field, the city-owned stadium where the team’s lease ends in early 2029. But the Browns are focused on building an enclosed suburban stadium surrounded by parking and other development, on a former industrial site that a Haslam Sports Group affiliate has a deal to buy.

The Browns took a big step toward realizing that vision on Wednesday, when state lawmakers included a $600 million grant for the stadium in their two-year state budget bill. That legislation is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature, and any vetoes.

The budget also includes a last-minute change to the so-called Modell law, a state law designed to make it harder for professional sports teams to leave taxpayer-subsidized facilities. Lawmakers amended the language to say the law – which gives cities more leverage in their attempts to keep teams or negotiate a break-up – only applies to teams that want to leave Ohio.

