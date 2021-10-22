'They are trying to clone me': Browns DE Myles Garrett receives another request for drug test

CLEVELAND — Death, taxes and Myles Garrett being notified he must test for performance-enhancing substances.

On Friday, just after his Thursday night outing against the Denver Broncos, the Browns star defensive end received a notification that he was being summoned for a performance-enhancing substance test.

While getting randomly selected for drug tests in the NFL is part of the gig, Garrett has been tested more often than most would qualify as "random."

The first time Garrett shared he had been asked to test for performance enhancing substances was after going sleeveless in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I might have been scaring folks. If I got another drug test coming then I'll have to put on sleeves again," Garrett joked.

But the joke ended up becoming reality when Garrett went sleeveless again against the Cardinals—and received a notice that he was again required to get a drug screening.

"I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get “randomly” drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired," Garrett wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Garrett went back to sleeves, but that still didn't stop him from getting a third request for another performance enhancing test.

Yeaaa they are trying to clone me pic.twitter.com/GtR90NhV5C — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 22, 2021

While Garrett's muscles were covered on Thursday, there was no hiding his talent. He had 1.5 sacks, despite the numerous missed holding calls on him. Garrett has 9.5 sacks for the season and 52 sacks for his career, passing Michael Dean Perry for the second-most sacks by a Brown, only behind Clay Matthews.

Sleeveless, sleeves on—it seems there's no way around it. Maybe the league is trying to clone Garrett after all.

RELATED: Myles Garrett to ditch sleeveless look after second random drug test

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.