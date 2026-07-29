Training Camp Day 1: Here's what happened at Browns practice as summer of work kicks off

BEREA, Ohio — Summer is in full swing, and as of Wednesday, so too are the Cleveland Browns. The team saw rookies and quarterbacks report to Training Camp last Thursday, and veterans report on Tuesday, but Wednesday was the first day of training camp open to the media. There are, and will be, plenty of storylines to follow this summer as the Browns prepare for the 2026 season. We'll keep you updated on them all.

Here's what we saw on the first day of the Browns' 2026 Training Camp:

Battle for QB1

All eyes were on the quarterbacks Wednesday, with head coach Todd Monken saying all four will be competing, but Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will split first-team reps. He also added that it's ultimately up to the players who will be QB1 for this upcoming season.

Watson got the first-team reps on Tuesday, and he and Sanders are expected to go back and forth as the summer continues.

Take a look at QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 1 of training camp:

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on the first day of training camp. pic.twitter.com/fewaIlbcfR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2026

Here's a look at QB Deshaun Watson:

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on the first day of training camp. pic.twitter.com/ZICWA0EX55 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2026

Here are QBs Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green on Wednesday:

A look at #Browns QBs Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green on the first day of training camp. pic.twitter.com/fGznaqD6Uc — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2026

Rookie WRs

The Browns have a revamped receivers room, highlighted by the two rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Boston continued being reliable in the short and long game at practice while Concepcion was involved in a nice play where Sanders went deep on 7-on-7s.

Before the two rookies got their feet wet in the first training camp session, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward spoke about his excitement of having them in the room, both to provide a boost to the offense and to help give the defense good looks.

"Those guys, they're going to make me work, I'm going to make them work too, though. But I'm looking forward to going against them. They got a lot of talent, a lot of different body types. So just being able to get different work from all those players is going to be fun."

Revamped o-line

When Monken took over as head coach, he emphasized working on building "this roster from the ground up on the offensive side." That includes an almost entirely new offensive line.

Here's a look at that o-line on Wednesday:

Here's a little o-line video from the first day of #Browns training camp. pic.twitter.com/247VJOKNdm — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2026

Diving into defense

Grant Delpit started training camp working on the side, in what may have been a quick, short hold-in. That's the thought because near the start of practice, general manager Andrew Berry took the field and spoke with Delpit, who then joined team drills. Sources confirmed that interaction was Berry informing Delpit he would be receiving a contract extension.

#Browns S Grant Delpit suited up and working team drills after getting a 3-year contract extension today. pic.twitter.com/L70AM1rlwP — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2026

Delpit and the Browns agreed to a three-year, $48 million extension, making him the second to receive a contract extension this week

On Tuesday, the Browns agreed to a contract extension with cornerback Denzel Ward.

Denzel Ward agrees to contract extension with Browns, becomes highest-paid DB in NFL history

RELATED: Denzel Ward agrees to contract extension with Browns, becomes highest-paid DB in NFL history

Ward and the Browns agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $62.2 million, league sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The contract also comes with $52.3 million guaranteed. With the contract, Ward is once again the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Here's a look at some other defensive players getting reps on the first day of training camp:

DE Jared Verse:

A look at #Browns DE Jared Verse on the first day of training camp. pic.twitter.com/xJg7lXt1nk — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2026

CB Michael Coats Jr.:

#Browns CB Michael Coats Jr. with an INT during the first training camp session. pic.twitter.com/FW2MAVXq0j — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2026

CB Damarri Mathis:

#Browns new CB Damarri Mathis started off his first practice in orange and brown with an interception: pic.twitter.com/uMNtkvHfQe — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2026

The Browns are back on the fields at CrossCountry Mortgage on Thursday for their next practice session.