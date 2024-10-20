Video goes viral of young Browns fan learning Amari Cooper was traded to Buffalo Bills

Cooper Pezley has been a Cleveland Browns fan all his life. Five years, to be exact, but even longer if you ask him.

"Like, 60 years," Cooper said.

The Pezley family lives in South Carolina, but their roots remain planted in Cleveland. And this week, Cooper was welcomed into sports fandom.

"He was born in Cleveland. We moved to Charleston a couple years ago, but we're still Browns season ticket holders," Cooper's father, Dave Pezley, said.

If his name didn't give it away, Cooper's favorite player at the beginning of the week was Amari Cooper.

But the Browns wide receiver was traded to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, and Cooper's dad had to break the news to him.

"It's unfortunate he found out a five years old," Dave said. "He learned the hard way that day, and he has so much more heartbreak ahead of him, and he just doesn't even realize."

The video went viral, and Browns fans commiserated with Cooper's pain.

While Cooper may be sad to see Amari go, he still has a favorite Brown in Cleveland, Nick Chubb.

