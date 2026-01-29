WATCH AT 10:30 AM: José Ramírez signing contract extension with Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will hold a news conference on Thursday morning to discuss José Ramírez signing a new contract extension with the team that will keep him in Cleveland until 2032.

The Guardians and Ramírez have worked out a 7-year, $175-million deal. The All-Star third baseman has been with the Guardians his entire career, and this deal is shaping up to keep things that way.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Expected to attend



Paul Dolan (Owner, Chairman & CEO)

Chris Antonetti (President, Baseball Operations)

Agustin Rivero (Major League Coach & Spanish Interpreter)

Ramirez plans to stay

On Sept. 28, 2025, the Cleveland Guardians completed the greatest divisional turnaround in modern MLB history to win the American League Central. As the team celebrated in their clubhouse, Ramírez proclaimed, “Cleveland is my house.”

Cleveland has reached the postseason eight times since Ramírez was called up to the majors in 2013, including losing in seven games to the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series. The Guardians have won the AL Central the past two seasons.

Ramírez became the first player in franchise history to have at least 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases last season and just the second switch-hitter, joining Carlos Beltrán (435 homers, 312 stolen bases). He goes into 2026 with 285 home runs and 287 stolen bases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.