Sources: Guardians, José Ramirez agree to new deal

On Sept. 28, 2025, the Cleveland Guardians completed the greatest divisional turnaround in modern MLB history to win the American League Central. As the team celebrated in their clubhouse, its biggest star, José Ramirez, proclaimed, “Cleveland is my house.”

Now, Ramirez is here to stay in his house.

The Guardians and Ramirez have worked out a deal that will keep him in Cleveland, sources confirmed to News 5 Saturday. The All-Star third baseman has been with the Guardians his entire career, as this deal is shaping up to keep things that way.

The list of accolades is long for the future Hall of Famer and 7-time all-star. Ramirez has tallied 285 home runs, 1668 hits, and 287 stolen bases in his Cleveland tenure. This last season alone, Ramirez became the only player in MLB history with back-to-back seasons of 30+ doubles, 30+ home runs, and 40+ stolen bases. On top of that, 2025 saw José become the team’s all-time leader in extra base hits, the second player in team history to surpass 3000 career bases, and brought home his 6th Silver Slugger Award, also a franchise best.

In the Cleveland community, Ramirez is beloved off the field as well. In 2025, he became the first active Cleveland athlete to have a street named in his honor with the dedication of “José Ramirez Way," fittingly right next to a baseball field that also bears his name. “It’s a good reminder to continue doing my best and try to make [Cleveland] proud,” Ramirez said the day of the street dedication.

Now, he has a chance to keep making the city proud.

Baní is where he grew up dreaming of playing Major League Baseball, but Cleveland has been, and will continue to be, José’s House.

