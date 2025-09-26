For the 1st time in Cleveland history, an active athlete will have a street named after them

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced on Friday that star José Ramírez will have a street named after him, connecting José Ramírez Field at Clark Field to Clark Avenue.

This is the first time in Cleveland history that an active player will have a street named in their honor.

A dedication ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a “¡Pleibol!” event, which is a free one-day baseball clinic designed to help introduce baseball to the youth of the greater Cleveland area.

The free event is open to children aged 6 to 16.

Ramírez and the Guardians are set to take on the Texas Rangers Friday at 7:10 p.m. in Progressive Field for a sold-out home game.

