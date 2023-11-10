1PM: Guardians introduce new manager Stephen Vogt

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will introduce Manager Stephen Vogt at 1 p.m. Friday at a news conference in Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club.

Watch a livestream of the introduction in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

Vogt, who is replacing 10-year manager Terry Francona, most recently coached for the Mariners and is a former All-Star catcher.

RELATED: Mariners coach Stephen Vogt selected as next Guardians manager

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.