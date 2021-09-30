9 AM: Cleveland Planning Commission reviewing proposed Guardians scoreboard sign

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Planning Commission's Flats Design Review Committee will review the proposed Guardians signage Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The Guardians organization submitted the design of the new scoreboard sign, created by Brilliant Elecrtic Sign Co., Ltd., to the Cleveland Planning Commission's Flats Design Review Committee, detailing the size, material and functionality of the new piece.

Proposed at approximately 81’-2” x 28’-0” at its largest, the new Guardians sign is expected to be scaled to the existing Indians sign.

The sign will be made of fabricated aluminum letters that will be mounted onto the existing scoreboard structure.

The letters will be painted red with a white border, and the border will feature exposed 3000K, 5-watt white LED lamps to light the sign up at dusk.

RELATED: New Guardians scoreboard sign submitted for approval by Cleveland Planning Commission

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.