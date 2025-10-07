Catcher David Fry receives nasal surgery, pitcher Nic Enright to undergo Tommy John surgery

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians provided injury updates for two of their players on Tuesday.

Catcher David Fry underwent Nasal Septoplasty surgery on Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic with Dr. Anthony Tufaro, per a team representative.

On Sept. 23, Fry was hit in the face by a 99 mph fastball while attempting a bunt. In a statement from the Guardians a day after his injury, the team said he was expected to recover in “6-to-8 weeks without the need for surgery.”

“[Fry’s rehab] was halted a little bit a couple weeks ago. But once David Fry is healthy, we know he's going to impact our team in a number of ways,” Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt said on Tuesday.

Additionally, pitcher Nic Enright is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in the elbow. Enright last appeared for the Guardians in a September 2nd game against the Boston Red Sox. He ended the 2025 season with 31.0 innings pitched, 30 strikeouts and 1 save.

There is no set date for when Enright will receive surgery at the time of this article's publication.