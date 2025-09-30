Chase DeLauter added to Guardians' 26-man roster

CLEVELAND — The long-awaited call-up of Chase DeLauter finally happened on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of the Guardians' American League Wild Card series against the Detroit Tigers, the club announced that DeLauter has been added to the 26-man roster. He was with the team on Monday as part of Cleveland’s taxi squad, and now the 23-year-old is set to be part of the team's postseason roster.

"Chase was healthy. He's the best bat we have available to us, so we thought it'd be a good idea to get him on the roster," said manager Steven Vogt.

Added Vogt, “When he walked into the clubhouse, he was like, ‘I'm ready to go.'"

“It’s a dream come true to be here and be part of the team and have a chance to play in meaningful games,” DeLauter told reporters on Monday when he found out that he was added to the taxi squad.

In 34 games at AAA Columbus this season, DeLauter batted .278 with five home runs in 126 at-bats. The 23-year-old outfielder is the second overall-ranked prospect for the Guardians, and MLB’s 54th overall. While he did undergo right wrist surgery back in July, he is now set to make his MLB Debut.

Parker Messick, Zak Kent and Logan Allen are not on the roster for the wild card round.

Guardians

The Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, September 30th at 1:08 p.m. at Progressive Field.