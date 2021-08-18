Cleveland Guardians 2022 spring training schedule opens Feb. 26 against Cincinnati Reds

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced their 2022 spring training schedule today, debuting the new name on Feb. 26 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cleveland will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. They’ll also play 15 away games, with one of those contests being against the Reds.

The Guardians will have two split-squad games — March 8 and March 19 — and seven weekend games at Goodyear Ballpark. These games include:

February 26 vs. Cincinnati

March 6 vs. San Francisco

March 11 vs. Texas

March 13 vs. Los Angeles

March 19 vs. San Diego

March 25 vs. Seattle

March 26 vs. Chicago

The Guardians will open the 2022 slate at Progressive Field against Kansas City on March 31, 2022.

Spring Training ticket information and times will be released at a later date.

Here’s the full schedule of spring 2022 training games:

Feb. 26 vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear

Feb. 27 vs. Oakland at Mesa

Feb. 28 vs. Cubs at Goodyear

March 1 vs. Colorado at Salt River

March 2 vs. Milwaukee at Goodyear

March 3 vs. Arizona at Goodyear

March 4 vs. Seattle at Peoria

March 5 vs. San Diego at Peoria

March 6 San Francisco at Goodyear

March 7 vs. Dodgers at Glendale

March 8 vs. Colorado at Goodyear

March 8 vs. Arizona at Salt River

March 9 OFF DAY

March 10 vs. Kansas City at Goodyear

March 11 vs. Texas at Goodyear

March 12 vs. San Diego at Peoria

March 13 vs. Dodgers at Goodyear

March 14 vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix

March 15 vs. Angels at Tempe

March 16 vs. Oakland at Goodyear

March 17 vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear

March 18 vs. Cubs at Sloan

March 19 vs. San Diego at Goodyear

March 19 vs. Texas at Surprise

March 20 vs. Kansas City at Surprise

March 21 OFF DAY

March 22 vs. Angels at Goodyear

March 23 vs. White Sox at Glendale

March 24 vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale

March 25 vs. Seattle at Goodyear

March 26 vs. Cubs at Goodyear

March 27 vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear

