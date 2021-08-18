Cleveland Guardians 2022 spring training schedule opens Feb. 26 against Cincinnati Reds

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced their 2022 spring training schedule today, debuting the new name on Feb. 26 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Cleveland will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. They’ll also play 15 away games, with one of those contests being against the Reds.
The Guardians will have two split-squad games — March 8 and March 19 — and seven weekend games at Goodyear Ballpark. These games include:
- February 26 vs. Cincinnati
- March 6 vs. San Francisco
- March 11 vs. Texas
- March 13 vs. Los Angeles
- March 19 vs. San Diego
- March 25 vs. Seattle
- March 26 vs. Chicago
The Guardians will open the 2022 slate at Progressive Field against Kansas City on March 31, 2022.
Spring Training ticket information and times will be released at a later date.
Here’s the full schedule of spring 2022 training games:
- Feb. 26 vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear
- Feb. 27 vs. Oakland at Mesa
- Feb. 28 vs. Cubs at Goodyear
- March 1 vs. Colorado at Salt River
- March 2 vs. Milwaukee at Goodyear
- March 3 vs. Arizona at Goodyear
- March 4 vs. Seattle at Peoria
- March 5 vs. San Diego at Peoria
- March 6 San Francisco at Goodyear
- March 7 vs. Dodgers at Glendale
- March 8 vs. Colorado at Goodyear
- March 8 vs. Arizona at Salt River
- March 9 OFF DAY
- March 10 vs. Kansas City at Goodyear
- March 11 vs. Texas at Goodyear
- March 12 vs. San Diego at Peoria
- March 13 vs. Dodgers at Goodyear
- March 14 vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix
- March 15 vs. Angels at Tempe
- March 16 vs. Oakland at Goodyear
- March 17 vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear
- March 18 vs. Cubs at Sloan
- March 19 vs. San Diego at Goodyear
- March 19 vs. Texas at Surprise
- March 20 vs. Kansas City at Surprise
- March 21 OFF DAY
- March 22 vs. Angels at Goodyear
- March 23 vs. White Sox at Glendale
- March 24 vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale
- March 25 vs. Seattle at Goodyear
- March 26 vs. Cubs at Goodyear
- March 27 vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear
