Cleveland Guardians to host Kid Cudi Day during home game against Orioles on Sept. 22

The Cleveland Guardians announced Friday that it will be hosting Kid Cudi Day on Sept. 22.

During the Guardians’ home game against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m., Cleveland native Kid Cudi will be honored for his contributions to the community, and an album release celebration for his new album “INSANO” will also take place.

The artist will be tossing out a Ceremonial First Pitch and will be an in-park host, sharing insight about his new album during the game. Songs from Kid Cudi’s new album will also play during breaks in the game.

To top off the night, the Guardians will have post-game fireworks with Kid Cudi’s music as the soundtrack.

