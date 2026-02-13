Court records connect allegations against Clase to 2024 Guardians playoffs game

CLEVELAND — Court documents unsealed on Friday related to Emmanuel Clase’s alleged pitch-rigging include new co-conspirators, a location Clase is permitted to travel to, and, for the first time, mention of a playoff game.



Two other men have been indicted in Clase and teammate Luis Ortiz’s case. While one name remains redacted in the superseding indictment unsealed on Feb. 13, the other name mentioned is Robinson Vasquez Germosen.

An associate of Clase, Germosen was arrested in December and released on a $100,000 bond. The redacted defendant is not in U.S. custody.

In the unsealed documents on Friday, more examples of games involving the alleged pitching scheme are mentioned, including a playoff game.

A complaint in UNITED STATES OF AMERICA vs. ROBINSON VASQUEZ GERMOSEN lists Oct. 5, 2024, which is the date of a Guardians postseason win over the Detroit Tigers, and it states that “Bettor-1 and another Bettor won approximately $4,000 on Betting Platform-2 by wagering that a pitch thrown by Clase would be a Ball/HBP and would be slower than 99.45 mph.”

Those full documents can be seen here:

U.S. v. Clase de La Cruz et al.



U.S. v. Robinson Vasquez Germosen



As of Feb. 9, Clase has been granted permission to travel to and temporarily reside in Arizona for “work-related purposes.”

Clase’s representation, Lindsay K Gerdes of Dinsmore and Shohl LLP, requested in a letter to Judge Robert M. Levy of the New York Eastern District Court that the 27-year-old reliever be granted a bond modification to live in Arizona, near his agent, where he can train.

“Mr. Clase would appreciate the flexibility for such work-related travel to facilitate meetings with his agent and to attend training sessions with professional-level trainers at suitable facilities, and to otherwise facilitate the pursuit of his occupation as a professional athlete,” the letter states.

Clase was initially only permitted to travel to New York and Ohio, but now can go to the same state as the Guardians' spring training site as a third location granted.

The Cleveland Guardians directed News 5 to President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti’s initial statements in July , during which he said his focus was on the players who are on the roster.

Guardians all-star pitcher on leave

Asked more recently about Clase and Ortiz, Antonetti said they remain on the restricted list, which means they can't participate in team activities.