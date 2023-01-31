Funeral arrangements announced for Guardians superfan John Adams

Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams will be laid to rest this week.

Adams, a pillar of the Guardians institution and the team's official No. 1 fan, began his time with the team as a kid, banging on seats at Old Municipal Stadium. He has been honored with his own bobblehead by the team, a Great Lakes Beer named in his honor and just recently was inducted into the Cleveland Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame. The induction came with a bronzed drum and his bleacher seat being moved to Heritage Park in his honor.

Adams' health began to decline several years ago; in December 2020 he had undergone triple bypass surgery, a heart valve replacement and suffered from thyroid issues. These health-related issues coupled with the pandemic kept him away from his bleacher seat during the 2020 and 2021 baseball seasons.

He died earlier this week at the age of 71.

According to the Cleveland Guardians, calling hours for Adams will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, located at the corner of East 9th Street and Superior Avenue, Cleveland.

The team said that the community is invited to make a donation to the John J. Adams Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers. The nonprofit fund was "created by John to financially support students, individuals and organizations in the arts, including music, dance, visual and industrial art."

CLICK HERE to donate.

Legendary Cleveland baseball fan John Adams has died

