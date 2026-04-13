Guardians activate Gaddis and Valera, option Kayfus, DFA Allard

Two Guardians have joined the team’s major league roster for the first time in the 2026 season.

The Cleveland Guardians announced on Monday that OF George Valera and RHP Hunter Gaddis have been activated from the injury list. In the process, the team has optioned CJ Kayfus to AAA Columbus and designated LHP Kolby Allard for assignment.

Coming out of Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona, Valera suffered a left calf strain that placed him on the 10-day injured list, while Gaddis was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Since then, the two had been ramping things up with the Columbus Clippers. In eight games in AAA, Valera batted .294 with 10 hits, 12 RBIs, and two home runs in 34 plate appearances. As for Gaddis, the righty appeared in five games. In 4.1 total innings of work, he would give up six hits and strike out six.

CJ Kayfus will head down to the minors after appearing in nine games this season for the Guardians. The 24-year-old had been batting .182 with 4 hits and a home run in 25 at-bats.

Kolby Allard saw four games of action for the Guardians this season. In 8.2 innings pitched, he gave up 16 hits and 10 earned runs with a 10.38 ERA.

The Cleveland Guardians begin their series with the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night at 7:45 p.m.