12:30 PM: Police to provide an update on shooting that left 5 officers injured

Cleveland Police will be holding a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on a shooting that left five officers injured.

You can watch the press conference below around 12:30 p.m.:

News 5 at Noon

What happened?

Five Cleveland Police officers are recovering after a shooting led to a pursuit Saturday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Just after 2 p.m., police responded to the 5200 block of Fleet Avenue after a man in his 30s was shot multiple times, police said.

Surveillance video provided to News 5 from Open Pantry shows the victim walking into the business, then collapsing to the floor shortly after.

"A guy was walking right here, and he dropped on the floor by the door. And he said, 'George, I've been shot. I've been shot in my back and my arm outside.' He came with his friend, and I called 911 for him to help him," Open Pantry owner, George Abounader said.

Abounader said the 33-year-old, who was shot, is a regular customer of Open Pantry.

"He comes over here all the time. He's a good kid. He's a regular customer," he said. "It's usually quiet right here. I mean, nothing much going on."

More surveillance video shows EMS arriving at Open Pantry shortly after the man entered the business. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

As officers were investigating the shooting scene, they observed a car circling the area. They obtained information that suggested the car was being driven by a 24-year-old who was allegedly involved in the shooting that left the 33-year-old injured, police said.

Things escalated when the 24-year-old opened fire near the scene. Police said they believe the man fired several shots at the officers before fleeing the scene.

One officer was injured by what police believe to be shrapnel-related bullet impacts that struck the vehicle, Cleveland Police said.

Shortly after, with the Real Time Crime Center's assistance, officers found the 24-year-old's car near Track Road and Martin Avenue, CPD said.

The vehicle fled, and the driver fired at officers again, hitting the windshield of a police cruiser. A second officer sustained injuries consistent with a graze wound from a bullet or shrapnel.

Police said one officer shot back at the man in response to the initial gunfire.

Officers continued the pursuit to arrest the 24-year-old, which ended after the suspect crashed into a church building on Chagrin Boulevard, police said.

The 24-year-old tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody, police said.

Both officers who were injured as a result of gunfire were taken to the hospital. One is in stable condition, and the other was treated and released.

According to police, during the pursuit, two officers were involved in separate crashes.

One cruiser struck a tree, and another crashed near East 75th Street and Kinsman Road. Both officers were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The officer involved in the crash near East 75th Street self-transported to the hospital for evaluation after refusing EMS.

The 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is expected to be released and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail. Charges are still pending, police said.

The Cleveland Police Force Investigation Team and the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit will investigate the incident.