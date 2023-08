Guardians-Dodgers game to resume Thursday

The Cleveland Guardians' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed due to severe weather.

The game began Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and will be resuming Thursday at 12:10 p.m.

Thursday’s 1:10 p.m. game will still take place.

