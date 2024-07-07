Guardians' Josh Naylor, Emmanuel Clase, David Fry get MLB All-Star honors

CLEVELAND — Guardians third baseman José Ramírez and left fielder Steven Kwan were named 2024 MLB All-Star starters on Wednesday, and just a few days later, three of their teammates learned they'd be joining them in the honors as well.

MLB All-Star reserves were announced Sunday, and first baseman Josh Naylor, designated hitter David Fry and closer Emmanuel Clase were named to the American League All-Star team.

Naylor will be making his first career All-Star Game appearance. The 27-year-old is batting .243 with a career-high 21 home runs, 66 RBI, and 50 runs scored in 84 games. He leads the first basemen in the AL in RBI and home runs.

For Clase, this selection marks his third consecutive All-Star nod. The 26-year-old has posted a 4-1 record with a 0.85 ERA with 27 saves in 30 opportunities. He leads the league in ERA and is ranked top-10 in opposing batting average.

Fry, 28, is batting .305 with 14 doubles and a career-high eight home runs this season. The Guardians utility guy has made starts at four different positions in addition to the designated hitter.

The Guardians' five All-Star selections mark the most by the club since sending six players in 2018.

The Guardians All-Stars will participate in the All-Star Game, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 16.

