Guardians-Tigers game postponed to Friday

The Cleveland Guardians were supposed to take on the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon, however, the game has been postponed due to rain.

The doubleheader will now take place Friday at 4:10 p.m.

Those who purchased tickets for Thursday may exchange them for one of the Guardians' 13 games, including Friday's.

