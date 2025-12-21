Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guardians sign RHP Shawn Armstrong

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - Texas Rangers relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong throws to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Aug. 12, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have added even more depth to their bullpen.

The club confirmed Thursday that they have signed right-handed pitcher Shawn Armstrong, first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In his last season with the Texas Rangers, Armstrong appeared in 71 games, tied for the 13th most among current players in Major League Baseball in 2025. The 35-year-old pitched 74.0 innings with 71 strikeouts, holding batters to just a .157 batting average last season.

Armstrong becomes yet another bullpen acquisition for Cleveland this offseason, joining Zak Kent, Colin Holderman, and Conor Brogdon.

Armstrong was originally drafted by the Guardians in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut for Cleveland in August of 2015, and played for the club the next two seasons before being traded to the Mariners in December 2017.

To make room for Armstrong on the 40-man roster, the Guardians designated for assignment left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl, whom they acquired Wednesday from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash.

