Guardians tickets go on sale Monday in honor of 216 Day

CLEVELAND — For the third year in a row, the Cleveland Guardians are celebrating the area code defining digits of Northeast Ohio with the release for sale of single-game tickets at 10 a.m. Monday, February 16 or 216 Day.

“Starting at 10 a.m. eastern fans can go to CLEGUARDIANS.com and buy single-game tickets for the entire season,” said the Guardians Austin Controulis. “Obviously, the hottest ticket is opening day and that’s April 3rd against the Cubs, it’s a Friday and tickets for opening day right now when you go, starting as low as $45 to get into the ballpark.”

Guardians fans last packed Progressive Field 137 days ago in a playoff loss to the Detroit Tigers, but what they did to get there is what has fans wanting more.

Remember, the Guardians were 15.5 games out of first place in July before mounting the greatest comeback in MLB history to win a division.

Guardians win AL Central, complete largest divisional comeback ever

RELATED: Guardians win AL Central, complete largest divisional comeback ever

Fans like Richie Pokryka are excited to see them build on that momentum.

“Definitely excited to see the young core come out and do some things,” he said. “You know Jose is going to be Jose, Kwans going to be Kwan but I’m excited to see guys like Manzardo, guys like Rocchio kind of take even further leaps even after their big leaps last year.”

While all single-game tickets go on sale Monday, fans like Qualin Harris will tell you it’s all about walking into the ballpark on Opening Day, which is like walking through a portal into another dimension and, literally, in Northeast Ohio, very often another season.

“Oh yeah, baseball is my favorite sport. So when baseball season comes the snow starts melting, it starts getting nice outside, the sun’s out,” Harris said. “You just start smelling the hotdogs and the drinks and everything like that, just the excitement of baseball season gets me so excited.”

Here is the Guardians; full 2026 Promotional Calendar, which is subject to change: