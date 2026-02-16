Guardians tickets go on sale Monday in honor of 216 Day

CLEVELAND — For the third year in a row, the Cleveland Guardians are celebrating the area code defining digits of Northeast Ohio with the release for sale of single-game tickets at 10 a.m. Monday, February 16 or 216 Day.
“Starting at 10 a.m. eastern fans can go to CLEGUARDIANS.com and buy single-game tickets for the entire season,” said the Guardians Austin Controulis. “Obviously, the hottest ticket is opening day and that’s April 3rd against the Cubs, it’s a Friday and tickets for opening day right now when you go, starting as low as $45 to get into the ballpark.”
Guardians fans last packed Progressive Field 137 days ago in a playoff loss to the Detroit Tigers, but what they did to get there is what has fans wanting more.
Remember, the Guardians were 15.5 games out of first place in July before mounting the greatest comeback in MLB history to win a division.
Fans like Richie Pokryka are excited to see them build on that momentum.
“Definitely excited to see the young core come out and do some things,” he said. “You know Jose is going to be Jose, Kwans going to be Kwan but I’m excited to see guys like Manzardo, guys like Rocchio kind of take even further leaps even after their big leaps last year.”
While all single-game tickets go on sale Monday, fans like Qualin Harris will tell you it’s all about walking into the ballpark on Opening Day, which is like walking through a portal into another dimension and, literally, in Northeast Ohio, very often another season.
“Oh yeah, baseball is my favorite sport. So when baseball season comes the snow starts melting, it starts getting nice outside, the sun’s out,” Harris said. “You just start smelling the hotdogs and the drinks and everything like that, just the excitement of baseball season gets me so excited.”
Here is the Guardians; full 2026 Promotional Calendar, which is subject to change:
- April 3: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet Giveaway courtesy of Progressive (all fans)
- April 27: Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone & Pup-Peroni
- May 9: Kyle Manzardo “The Manzo-lorian” Bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (15,000 fans), Star Wars™ Night
- May 12: Asian-American Pacific Islander Celebration presented by Nestlé
- May 15: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by Century Federal, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, 2016 Team Celebration
- May 16: Rajai Davis 2016 Game 7 Bobblehead courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, Armed Forces Night presented by The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission
- May 17: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s
- May 25: City Connect Plush Blanket courtesy of Der Dutchman (15,000 fans)
- May 26: Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone & Pup-Peroni
- May 29: Phantom Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- May 30: Austin Hedges Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- May 31: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s
- June 8: Pride Celebration presented by Nestlé
- June 12: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by LECOM, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- June 13: Gavin Williams Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- June 14: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s
- June 26: Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
- June 27: Tanner Bibee City Connect Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
- June 28: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s
- June 29: Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone & Pup-Peroni
- July 3: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- July 4: Patriotic Cap Giveaway courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by Nestlé, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- July 5: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Larry Doby Day & Black Excellence Day presented by Nestlé
- July 17: Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
- July 18: José Ramírez Camp Shirt courtesy of Dollar Bank (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Margaritaville™ Day
- July 19: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s
- July 20: Christmas in July presented by The Salvation Army
- July 21: Disability Pride Celebration presented by Nestlé
- July 31: Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- August 1: Cade Smith Bobblehead courtesy of Pepsi (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by Honda, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- August 2: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Slider’s Birthday
- August 5: 125th Tumbler Giveaway courtesy of Spitzer (15,000 fans)
- August 14: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by Echo Health, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- August 15: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by Echo Health, City Connect Sling Bag courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Natural History (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- August 16: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s
- August 28: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- August 29: Bob Feller 1936 Jersey (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- August 30: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s
- September 5: Jersey Hoodie courtesy of Window World (15,000 fans)
- September 14: Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone & Pup-Peroni
- September 15: Noche Latina presented by Nestlé
- September 19: 125th Anniversary Pennant courtesy of TTX (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Fan Appreciation Night
- September 20: Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s