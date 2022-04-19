Guardians vs. White Sox postponed due to bad weather; will play doubleheader Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to bad weather in Downtown Cleveland. Again.

The Guardians will take the field Wednesday at 2:10 for a traditional doubleheader against the White Sox. Anyone who had tickets for tonight's game will have the option to exchange for other options.

"Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled April 20 game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so and will have the same seat for both games," the Guardians said.

Here's how the exchange works:

Fans are able to use the full value of their April 19 tickets in their My Tickets account when exchanging into the designated games (additional fees may apply). Tickets must be exchanged by Tuesday, June 28 by 5 p.m. ET. Please note that exchanges cannot be made in the Ballpark app.

Season Ticket Members can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting right now.

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers — CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated April 19 must exchange their tickets online only at CLEGuadians.com/mytickets for one of five different game options, including the April 20 traditional doubleheader. Fans can start making exchanges through their My Tickets account starting today, April 19 at 4 p.m. ET. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

This is the second day in a row the Guardians have had to postpone a game due to bad weather.

