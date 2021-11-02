Indians script sign coming down at Progressive Field today

CLEVELAND — It’s the end of an era today as the Cleveland Indians script sign will be taken down.

The removal of the sign that greeted baseball fans when they entered the ballpark will be removed Tuesday morning in a multi-day process.

Crews are expected to begin to remove the sign at 10:30 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

The Brilliant Electric Sign Company is tasked with removing the sign to make room for the new Cleveland Guardians script sign that will greet fans next season as the team takes on the new name.

The club announced in July that it would change its names to the Guardians beginning next season after more than 100 years as the Indians.

The new signage was sent for review in September by the Cleveland Planning Commission, and it features fabricated aluminum letters that will be mounted onto the existing scoreboard structure.

The letters will be painted red with a white border, and the border will feature exposed 3000K, 5-watt white LED lamps to light the sign up at dusk.

The removal of the Indians script sign comes as the team is in the middle of a lawsuit with the Cleveland roller derby team, also the Cleveland Guardians, which claims the baseball franchise infringed upon the roller derby team’s trademark.

