President Donald Trump urges Cleveland Guardians to change name in Truth Social post

President Donald Trump urged the Cleveland Guardians to revert to its former name, the Cleveland Indians.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, Trump called for both the Guardians and the Washington Commanders to change their names.

"The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past," Trump's post read.

In his post, he said the U.S.'s Native American population, "in massive numbers, want this to happen."

"Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense," Trump said in his post.

He ended the post by urging both teams' owners to "get it done."

Cleveland's team became the Guardians at the end of its 2021 season after being known as the Cleveland Indians for more than 100 years.

The Guardians was the fifth name in franchise history, joining the Blues (1901), Bronchos (1902) and Naps (1903-1914) before becoming the Indians in 1915.

The Cleveland Guardians said it will not comment further on Trump's post.