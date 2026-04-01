What's new at Progressive Field? Renovations, promotions and, of course, ballpark bites

CLEVELAND — The Guardians' home opener at Progressive Field is just around the corner, and as fans flock back to the ballpark for another season of baseball in Cleveland, they'll be greeted by plenty of new additions.

On Tuesday, the Guardians unveiled their annual What's New at Progressive Field features, which include a number of renovations around the stadium, promotional items to be distributed throughout the season, ticket offers and, of course, new ballpark food to enjoy throughout the summer.

Let's start with the food, everyone's favorite part of the unveiling. The Guardians are debuting seven new items around the ballpark, many of which are direct collaborations with local restaurants.

“Good Company Spicy Thai Fries”

Camryn Justice

Created in collaboration with Good Company, the Spicy Thai Fries features crispy french fries topped with sweet chili pulled pork, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, green onion and sambal mayo. Available at the Fry Box (Section 119).

“Jackhammer”

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A spicy, pepperjack cheese sausage topped with ‘Pickle de Gallo’ salsa and served on a hot dog roll. Available at 5 Star (Section 150).

“Tallow Popcorn”

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Freshly popped popcorn tossed with beef tallow butter and dusted with steak seasoning. Available at STEAK (Section 159).

“Steak Sandwich”

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Grilled strip steak topped with chimichurri, provolone cheese and fried onions served on a sub bun. Available at STEAK (Section 159).

“Sauce the City Spicy Chicken”

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Created in collaboration with Sauce the City, the Spicy Chicken features a crispy, breaded chicken breast tossed in Cleveland hot sauce, served with kale coleslaw, and ‘Kool Ranch’ sauce. Available at The Landing (Section 164; Left Field) and Guardians Grill 559 (Upper Deck).

“Beef Patty Melt”

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An all-beef patty topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and bistro sauce served on gluten-free bread. Available at the Gluten-Free Stand (Section 171).

“Aladdin’s Med Dog”

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Created in collaboration with Aladdin’s Eatery, the Med Dog features beef kafta topped with tomato cucumber salata, hummus, and Aladdin’s Hot Sauce served on a potato bun. Available at the Beer Hall Terrace Club (Level 4; Left Field).

Alright, on to the other fan favorite, promotional items. This year offers a wide range of unique giveaways for fans headed out to Progressive Field. From Star Wars-themed bobbleheads to anquirky José Ramírez camp shirt, games this season come with plenty to look forward to.

Camryn Justice

Here's the 2026 Promotional schedule:

April 3: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet Giveaway courtesy of Progressive (all fans)

April 27: Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone & Pup-Peroni

May 9: Kyle Manzardo “The Manzo-lorian” Bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (15,000 fans), Star Wars™ Night

May 12: Asian-American Pacific Islander Celebration presented by Nestlé

May 15: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by Century Federal, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, 2016 Team Celebration

May 16: Rajai Davis 2016 Game 7 Bobblehead courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, Armed Forces Night presented by The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission

May 17: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

May 25: City Connect Plush Blanket courtesy of Der Dutchman (15,000 fans)

May 26: Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone & Pup-Peroni

May 29: Phantom Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 30: Austin Hedges Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 31: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

June 8: Pride Celebration presented by Nestlé

June 12: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by LECOM, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 13: Gavin Williams Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 14: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

June 26: Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

June 27: Tanner Bibee City Connect Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

June 28: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

June 29: Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone & Pup-Peroni

July 3: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 4: Patriotic Cap Giveaway courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by Nestlé, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 5: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Larry Doby Day & Black Excellence Day presented by Nestlé

July 17: Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

July 18: José Ramírez Camp Shirt courtesy of Dollar Bank (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Margaritaville™ Day

July 19: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 20: Christmas in July presented by The Salvation Army

July 21: Disability Pride Celebration presented by Nestlé

July 31: Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 1: Cade Smith Bobblehead courtesy of Pepsi (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks presented by Honda, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 2: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Slider’s Birthday

August 5: 125th Tumbler Giveaway courtesy of Spitzer (15,000 fans)

August 14: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by Echo Health, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 15: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by Echo Health, City Connect Sling Bag courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Natural History (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 16: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

August 28: Free Shirt Friday (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 29: Bob Feller 1936 Jersey (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 30: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

September 5: Jersey Hoodie courtesy of Window World (15,000 fans)

September 14: Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone & Pup-Peroni

September 15: Noche Latina presented by Nestlé

September 19: 125th Anniversary Pennant courtesy of TTX (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Fan Appreciation Night

September 20: Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

There are also a number of new and returning ticket offers for fans looking for a deal as they plan a day at the ballpark. Here are the ticket offers the Guardians are promoting this season:

Progressive Field Ballpark Pass

For just $59 per month including all fees, the Ballpark Pass presented by Planet Fitness, includes a mobile Standing Room Only ticket to every Guardians home game in that month, including the Guardians Home Opener on April 3 as well as attendance at series against the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles. The April Ballpark Pass is officially SOLD OUT, so be sure to get on the waitlist for May. Standing Room Only locations around Progressive Field include the Corner Bar, Left Field and Right Field drink rails, the Miller Lite Home Run Porch, Heritage Plaza, and the Blue Moon Terrace Garden and Terrace Hall. For more information and to purchase an April Ballpark Pass, visit CLEGuardians.com/ballparkpass [mlb.com].



Bottomless Bites

Enjoy unlimited ballpark classics at your next Guardians game with new Bottomless Bites.



Your purchase of a single-game Bottomless Bites ticket in the upper deck includes endless hot dogs, chips, popcorn, peanuts and fountain sodas, while a single-game Bottomless Bites ticket purchase in select lower-level sections includes access to the full, all-you-can-eat menu served in the Discount Drug Mart Club. Bottomless Bites tickets are only available for select games; for more information and to purchase Bottomless Bites, visit CLEGuardians.com/fanvalues.



Double Play Perks

Save on Guardians tickets with new Double Play Perks. When you purchase tickets to two (2) future games in a single transaction, you’ll receive a 15% discount off your second game (blackout dates apply; Double Play Perks cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or promotions). For more information and to purchase Double Play Perks, visit CLEGuardians.com/fanvalues.



Family Value Pack benefitting Cleveland Clinic Children’s

For just $99 including all fees, Family Value Packs include four tickets plus $40 of loaded value to use on merchandise and/or concessions. You can add up to four additional tickets for just $25 each, with each additional ticket adding $10 of loaded value. All Family Value Packs tickets are for seats located in the Family Deck and are available for Sunday through Thursday regular season home games only. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s. The loaded value associated with your ticket(s) can be found in the Guards Wallet presented by KeyBank in the MLB Ballpark app.



District Ticket presented by Miller Lite

For just $20 including all fees, the District Ticket includes a Standing Room Only ticket for all regular season home games with your first drink included (a 12 oz. domestic beer, Pepsi product, or bottled water). Just have your ticket scanned at the bar to redeem your free drink. Standing Room Only locations around Progressive Field include the Corner Bar, Left Field and Right Field drink rails, the Miller Lite Home Run Porch, Heritage Plaza, and the Blue Moon Terrace Garden and Terrace Hall. The loaded value associated with your ticket(s) can be found in the Guards Wallet presented by KeyBank in the MLB Ballpark app.



Kids Ticket

Kids Tickets start at $15, including all fees, for kids 12-and-under with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are for seats located in the Family Deck and are available for all regular season home games (excluding April 3). Limit of two (2) Kids Tickets per adult ticket purchased.



Guardians Six Packs

Guardians Six Packs include six tickets to some of the biggest games of the year. Choose an existing Theme Pack or Build Your Own Six Pack with games that fit your schedule. New theme packs for the 2026 season include Dogs and Drinks, the Promo Pack, Fireworks Fans, and Marquee Matchups. Learn more at CLEGuardians.com/sixpacks.



Guardians Flex Voucher Plans

Purchase 20 or 40 vouchers to redeem at any time throughout the regular season once you know which games fit your schedule. One voucher is equivalent to one single-game ticket. You can redeem up to eight (8) vouchers for a single game.

Finally, Progressive Field might look a little different for returning fans. As part of their continued efforts for major renovations to the stadium, the Guardians have completed some more of that work. After replacing many of the old green seats in the stands, every seat has now been updated to the new blue seats.

Chris Mizell

The Guardians have also converted some of the concession stands into grab-and-go market-style stops that aim to create shorter wait times and increased selections.

Progressive Field will get to showcase all of the new features for the 2026 season on Friday as the Guardians take the field for the first time this season, hosting the Chicago Cubs for the home opener. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.

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