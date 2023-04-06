'Celebrate Super Fan': Kent State fundraising to dedicate spot on court for longtime fan on her 50th birthday

KENT, Ohio — If you've been to any Kent State University sporting event, you've likely seen Heather Strittmatter. If you haven't, you've definitely heard her.

"There's things in life you try to explain and you can't really put words around it and you just have to experience it, and I think that's what superfan is—she's an experience," said Kent State Women's Basketball head coach Todd Starkey. "You will know when she's present...You don't have to look for her...you will hear her before you see her."

Strittmatter can be found all around campus, in the community, and of course, at every Kent State athletic event. She knows everyone and everyone knows her.

It's been that way for the past 19 years. It's even earned her the nickname "Super Fan."

"She's dedicated more than anybody else to supporting these teams. It doesn't matter the weather, it doesn't matter the time, it doesn't matter the sport. She loves them all the same, and she cares all the same," said Kent State Director of Athletics Randale Richmond.

Strittmatter has a home full of Golden Flashes memorabilia and decor. You'd be hard-pressed to find her wearing a shirt that doesn't read "Go Flashes" or "Beat Akron" on it. On game day, she not only gets loud to bring energy to her favorite team—she gets in the heads of the opponent regularly.

"Opponents talk about her and that she has a presence and has an effect on things, sometimes their huddles how loud she is in the arena," Starkey said.

She is the embodiment of fandom and Kent State considers her family.

"One thing that we always say is that we're a Flash family—this university and departments, like no other. We're all very close and Heather is part of this family," said Katie Schilling, Kent State assistant athletic director for student athlete development and alumni engagement. "She embodies what a family is. She is here for absolutely everything, she'll call if she sees something going on and she doesn't know what it is. She'll call and ask what it is so she makes sure she doesn't miss it."

Over the years student athletes have pushed to recognize Strittmatter for that reason, and that's exactly why the university's athletic department decided it was time to show their appreciation to their biggest fan.

To celebrate Strittmatter's 50th birthday, Kent State is raising money for their MAC Center Renovation Project, where they aim to upgrade the bowl seating, locker rooms, sound and lighting, among other improvements. But their goal of $5,000 is centered around one major addition in particular.

"There's a spot that she stands and cheers and has all of her signs. And what we want to do is really memorialize that area and her honor, because there's been no one like her and there'll be no one like her again," Richmond said.

A commemorative spot on the very spot of the MACC floor where she stands for most Kent State sporting events—already designed and ready to be created and presented for Strittmatter's milestone birthday—the driving point of the university's fundraiser.

"It's to honor her the way that she has honored every student athlete who has stepped foot on any playing surface here," Schilling said.

The school hopes to raise the money by the end of May and expects to debut Super Fan's designated spot in the MACC during the first game of the season inside the arena next season.

When that moment comes, it'll be a special moment for the school, its students, the athletes and, of course, their No. 1 fan.

"You expect to see her everywhere and all over the place, but she's always going to come back to that spot and that's going to be a great moment for her, and the band and all the fans, to see that dedication. It's going to be awesome," Richmond said.

To learn more about donating to celebrate Super Fan's birthday, click here.

