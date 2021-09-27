Homecoming celebrations at Kent State University return to campus after year of virtual events

KENT, Ohio — Students at Kent State University are celebrating Homecoming in person after a year of virtual events.

This year, Homecoming will be celebrating with a week of activities and events before the Homecoming Parade and football game on Oct. 2. Students, alumni, parents, staff and the Kent community are all invited to participate in the events.

Kent State University said that while it is excited to be returning its yearly traditions, it will also introduce new events for the community this year including a Homecoming Kickoff celebration with a fireworks show to follow on Oct. 1.

As part of the Homecoming events, Kent State will host an in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020, which had to celebrate their graduation virtually with the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-person ceremony will take place at Manchester Field on Oct. 1. at 1 p.m. with around 600 participants involved.

Later in the day, the university will host a groundbreaking ceremony for an addition being built on the Aeronautics and Engineering Building.

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, Kent State will start Homecoming Weekend with food, music and activities on the lawn by The John Elliott Center for Architecture and Environmental Design, which will be followed by the fireworks show downtown by the West Main Street bridge at dusk.

The next morning, Kent State will host its annual Bowman Cup 5K Walk/Race, named after former Kent State President George Bowman, at 8 a.m.. The Homecoming Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the corner of Midway Drive and Main Street, featuring floats, marching bands, the Kent State Homecoming court, university organizations and athletes and more.

While the events are in-person this year, Kent State will livestream the parade for those who can not attend.

Homecoming weekend will wrap up at 3:30 p.m. as the Golden Flashes take on the Bowling Green State University Falcons.

