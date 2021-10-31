Henderson, No. 5 Ohio State hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards and a touchdown and No. 5 Ohio State made enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24.

Facing their first real challenge in a month and half, the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) finally finished off the Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3) on Noah Ruggles’ fourth field goal, a 26-yarder with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter to make it a nine-point lead.

Coming off an ugly nine-overtime loss at home to Illinois, Penn State looked a lot like the team that had climbed into the top five before losing to Iowa in a game where Sean Clifford got hurt. The senior looked sharp and healthy, going 35 for 52 for 361 yards and a touchdown.

PHOTO GALLERY: Ohio State Buckeyes beat Penn State Nittany Lions 33-24

