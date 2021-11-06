No. 6 Buckeyes hang on to win 26-17 over struggling Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 6 Ohio State escaped Nebraska with a 26-17 win.

Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points.

The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the underdog Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.

Ohio State won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent. Nebraska lost its fourth straight.

