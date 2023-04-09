Former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. returns to AFC North, signing with Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Browns will see a familiar face twice this season as former Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham has been exploring free agency since 2021 when he tore his ACL as an L.A. Ram in the Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The wide receiver didn't sign with a team last year after recovering from the injury, but has continued exploring options this off-season, fielding meeting with a handful of teams.

Ultimately, Beckham opted to sign with the Ravens, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Beckham, who played for the Browns from 2019-2021, returns to the AFC North where he'll go against his former team and new division rival twice in 2023.

