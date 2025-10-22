Here are the 12 coach candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that it has narrowed down its candidates in the Coach category for the 2026 class.

Out of 15 candidates, 12 have moved one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, the hall of fame said.

These are the 12 candidates:



Bill Arnsparger

Bill Belichick

Tom Coughlin

Alex Gibbs

Mike Holmgren

Chuck Knox

Buddy Parker

Dan Reeves

Marty Schottenheimer

George Seifert

Mike Shanahan

Clark Shaughnessy

The hall of fame's Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee members each voted for 12 candidates, and later this month, they will cast an additional ballot to narrow the list down to nine.

In mid-November, the committee will meet again and select one finalist for the Coach category.