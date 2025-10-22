Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here are the 12 coach candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that it has narrowed down its candidates in the Coach category for the 2026 class.

Out of 15 candidates, 12 have moved one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, the hall of fame said.

These are the 12 candidates:

  • Bill Arnsparger
  • Bill Belichick
  • Tom Coughlin
  • Alex Gibbs
  • Mike Holmgren
  • Chuck Knox
  • Buddy Parker
  • Dan Reeves
  • Marty Schottenheimer
  • George Seifert
  • Mike Shanahan
  • Clark Shaughnessy

The hall of fame's Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee members each voted for 12 candidates, and later this month, they will cast an additional ballot to narrow the list down to nine.

In mid-November, the committee will meet again and select one finalist for the Coach category.

