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How to watch the Cavs take on the Raptors in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs

Hawks Cavaliers Basketball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Hawks Cavaliers Basketball
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The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Toronto Raptors Saturday afternoon for their first game in Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. at Rocket Arena. You can catch the game on Prime Video or listen to it on 1100/100.7 WMMS.

The Cavs wrapped up their regular season last Sunday and are looking to make a deep playoff run with the help of the new additions from the trade deadline, including James Harden, Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis, alongside their staple stars, including Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, among other key players.

CLICK HERE to see when the Cavs and Raptors are scheduled to face off in the rest of the best-of-seven series.

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