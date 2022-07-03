Cleveland Cavaliers sign R.J. Nembhard to two-way contract for 2023 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed R.J. Nembhard to a two-way contract, according to Koby Altman, President of Basketball Operations with the team.

The 6-foot-5 point guard out of Texas Christian University was undrafted after finishing the 2021 season and signed his first two-way contract in October 2021.

He appeared in 14 games for the Cavaliers this past season and shifted his signing to a standard NBA contract in March, which was waived in April so he could sign his second two-way contract with the team.

During his time with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G-League team of the Cavs, he averaged 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

He joined Isaiah Mobley as a two-way player with the Cavaliers.

RELATED:



Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.